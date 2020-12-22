Cork City takeover could be back on as Preston owner pledges financial support for 2021

The board of Cork City FC say a proposed takeover of the club by Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings could still go through after Hemmings agreed to provide the financial backing to allow City compete in the 2021 season.

But they have asked the Munster FA, owners of the club's Turner's Cross home, to reach out and come to an agreement which could see City play in the venue, in the First Division, next season.

And the club have stated their "absolute disappointment that an agreement has not been reached with the Munster FA" to secure a long-term lease for City to play at Turner's Cross and claim that losing out on the investment offered by Hemmings would be "nothing more than an opportunity wasted".

Last month members of FORAS, the fan-based group which runs Cork City, voted to sell control of the club to Hemmings, the UK-based owner of Preston, but the deal appeared to be off the agenda after the MFA could not come to an agreement over City's use of the Turner's Cross site for home games.

Last week Preston adviser, former Leeds United official Peter Ridsdale, admitted the deal was off, saying "Mr Hemmings has decided not to take up the option to buy at this time".

But City tonight informed members that Hemmings had provided assistance to the club so they could prepare to play in 2021.

"Mr Trevor Hemmings has committed to helping the club secure a licence to compete in the League of Ireland in 2021," the club said. "The board would like to publicly thank Mr Hemmings and his representatives for once again making a commitment to Cork football and in doing so securing the jobs of our professional staff for the upcoming season.

"Our continued work with Grovemoor, along with the budget that the board has put in place for 2021, will enable us to maintain our current academy structures which we believe are a fundamental prerequisite to a rebuilding process which must take place."

The board said the club's inability to compete at the top end - and City were Premier Division champions as recently as 2017 - "is a particularly dispiriting situation given the unique opportunity of investment from Mr Hemmings, of which he and Grovemoor are committed to pursuing."

They added: "Significant investment in Irish football is a rarity and the current situation we find ourselves in is nothing more than an opportunity wasted."

They called on the MFA to engage with the FAI and Grovemoor "to reach a solution which would be for the betterment of our football community".

