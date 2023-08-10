Cork City striker Ruairi Keating returns to training following father’s tragic death

Cork City have been handed a boost with the news that key striker Ruairi Keating is back training this week.

The 28-year-old has missed the Leesiders last two league games following the tragic death of his father Ciaran, who passed away in a car accident while travelling to Sligo to watch City play last month.

Cork City sporting director Liam Buckley previously stated that the striker would "return when the time is right" as he took time out to deal with the bereavement.

But speaking ahead of their home clash with UCD on Friday night, Buckley confirmed that Keating has returned to training but it remains unclear if he’ll play a part against the Students.

“Ruairi, we'll see. There is not a decision made on that yet. He has come back into training so we'll gauge after today,” said Buckley on Thursday afternoon, with Keating currently the club’s top scorer with eight league goals this season.

Cork are without a league win in seven and sit six points adrift of eight-placed Drogheda United coming into the Turner’s Cross clash. Buckley insists they will pay UCD the respect they deserve, having lost their last meeting against the Belfield side, and added that he expects the battle to avoid ninth to go down to the wire.

“My gut feeling is that this could go to the wire, and if it goes to the wire you have to pick up a couple of results,” said Buckley, with both Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers next up for City in the league after UCD.

“UCD have picked up some good results, they beat Sligo Rovers and ourselves. We'll definitely be looking to get a result and jump on to the next game.

“Yeah, that's the target (avoiding ninth). Obviously Drogheda and Sligo Rovers are in a better positions ahead of us. We have to play them and we’ll be looking to win as many as we can and get ourselves safe.

"There's an element of madness that goes with it. We have to go full blown at it and give ourselves a chance to win the game. There are only 10 games left. We have to stop the rot somewhere that has got in over the last few games. If we perform well weekly, we'll pick up points.”