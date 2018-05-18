Cork City storm to a comprehensive victory against Bray Wanderers

Bray travelled south with a recent boost to their confidence, Monday's draw with Waterford, but in reality it was game over after only three minutes when City went in front.

Barry McNamee played in Jimmy Keohane and the midfielder took his time to finish past Evan Moran.

Cork laid siege to Bray's goal after that but were unable to beat Moran until the 43rd minute when defender Sean McLoughlin made it 2-0. McNamee's corner was pinged around the box, McNamee and Graham Cummins involved, and McLoughlin was unmarked to steer home only his second goal for the club.