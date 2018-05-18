Cork City storm to a comprehensive victory against Bray Wanderers
Cork City 4 Bray Wanderers 0
The latest round of SSE Airtricity League matches threw up a couple of tight battles but there was surprise in the one-sided meeting of the champions and the league's bottom club at Turner's Cross, Cork City easily accounting for Bray Wanderers.
Bray travelled south with a recent boost to their confidence, Monday's draw with Waterford, but in reality it was game over after only three minutes when City went in front.
Barry McNamee played in Jimmy Keohane and the midfielder took his time to finish past Evan Moran.
Cork laid siege to Bray's goal after that but were unable to beat Moran until the 43rd minute when defender Sean McLoughlin made it 2-0. McNamee's corner was pinged around the box, McNamee and Graham Cummins involved, and McLoughlin was unmarked to steer home only his second goal for the club.
Cummins got on in the act on 63 minutes, finishing at close range after Moran was unable to clear Kieran Sadlier's cross, making it 3-0 for City.
And the home fans in the crowd of 4,070 were treated to one more goal, Garry Buckley rising high to head home from Karl Sheppard's cross on 75 minutes, Cork seeing out the game easily even with 10 men as Conor McCormack picked up a knock after all three substitutions had already been made.
Online Editors