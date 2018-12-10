Cork City star Kieran Sadlier agrees deal to join League One side Doncaster Rovers

Cork City striker Kieran Sadlier has agreed to join League One outfit Doncaster Rovers on January 1, 2019.

The 24-year-old from England enjoyed a brilliant 2018 with the Turner's Cross side, netting 26 goals in all competitions.

Sadlier has previously played for Sligo Rovers, Halifax Town, Peterborough United and St Mirren, and will join a Doncaster side currently sixth in League One.

"It means a lot to have signed, I’ve done well over the past 18 months in Ireland and I’m really looking forward to joining Doncaster," Sadlier said.

"Grant has seen that I’ve been doing well and tracked my progress, we’ve been talking for a while and agreed on a deal.

"I like to get on the ball and score goals, I want to play with a smile on my face and work hard for the team."

