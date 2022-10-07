Cork City seal promotion back to Premier Division after draw with Wexford

Cork City are back in the League of Ireland Premier Division as their 0-0 draw with Wexford was enough to see them secure the first-division title at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

Galway United’s surprise defeat at home to Athlone Town meant that City only needed a draw to secure the trophy and with it their return to the top flight of Irish football.

Roared on by a passionate crowd of 6,035 and attacking their favoured Shed End in the first half, City dominated proceedings for large spells but they just couldn’t find a way to break the deadlock.

It took three incredible saves from goalkeeper Alex Moody to deny City the lead in the first half and then it needed the intervention of the officials to rule out Barry Coffey’s finish on the 70th minute.

It mattered little though as with City’s game concluding ten minutes after Galway’s due to crowd congestion, the Rebel Army knew the draw would be enough to secure their return to the top tier of Irish football for the first time since 2020.

CORK CITY: Jimmy Corcoran; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen; Cian Bargary, Matt Healy, Barry Coffey, Aaron Bolger, Darragh Crowley; Cian Murphy, Ruairí Keating, Cian Murphy.

WEXFORD: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Joe Manley, Paul Cleary, Adam Wells (Len O’Sullivan 84); Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley, Harry Groome; Jack Doherty (Conor Barry 84), Aaron Dobbs, Conor Davis (Thomas Considine 70).



Referee: Paul Norton.