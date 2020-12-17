Cork City sale off after parties fail to reach Turner's Cross lease agreement with Munster Football Association

The proposed takeover of Cork City by the owner of Preston North End is off due after the parties were unable to secure Turner's Cross as a home ground for next season.

And that could see the current board of the Munster club go ahead with their plan to field an amateur team in the First Division next season, following City's relegation from the top flight.

Grovemoor Limited, a company owned by Preston's main financial backer, Trevor Hemmings, had been in talks with FORAS (Friends of the Rebel Army Society Ltd), the fan-owned group who have run Cork City for a decade, and had planned to complete a buyout of the club for €1. FORAS members voted to sanction the sale at a meeting last month.

But access to their Turner's Cross home was a key part of the deal and after issues arose with the stadium's owners, the Munster FA, the club today confirmed the deal was off.

"Grovemoor Ltd has informed the Board of Management that due to being unable to agree terms on a lease agreement with the Munster Football Association (MFA), Grovemoor Ltd will not be proceeding with their option to purchase Cork City Football Club at this time," Cork City said in a statement today.

"Friends of the Rebel Army Society Ltd (FORAS) will now be proceeding with our own plans for 2021 and implementing a budget which will give us a stable and sustainable team for the 2021 football season. We can confirm that FORAS has lodged a license application in accordance with the deadlines laid out by the Licensing Department and we remain in constant contact with the FAI with regards our the status of our application. We may seek to negotiate reduced rates with the MFA for Turner’s Cross in line with our budget, which if unsuccessful will result in us exploring alternative venues for playing behind-closed-doors for next season."

