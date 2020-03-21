Cork City say they "regret" having to stop paying wages to their players and staff from next week in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

League of Ireland clubs were told by the FAI on Friday to aim for June 19 as the resumption date for league matches, but the three-month break with no football, and no income, has presented clubs with financial problems.

On Thursday, Sligo Rovers stated that they would temporarily lay off the entire staff, including players, management and office workers, but Cork City have now come out and said while all players, and some staff, would be paid in full next week, they would not be paid after that.

"The club has been working on a number of initiatives to generate revenue and, while we are immensely grateful for the support we have received thus far, this comes nowhere near replacing the revenue that would have been generated by playing matches," Cork said in a statement.

"To that end, the club has informed all players and a number of our staff and coaches that they will be paid in full, as normal, next week, however, the club will not be in a position to continue paying their wages beyond that point.

"We will work with our staff with regard to the recently announced government funding for workers affected by this unprecedented crisis and do everything we can to help and support them.

"We believe that this action, while regrettable, is the most prudent approach we can take to ensure that the club will be in a position to offer employment once the football resumes."

City chairman Declan Carey added: "These are extremely difficult and unprecedented times.

"The board has daily discussions on the latest financial position of the club and this decision was not an easy one.

"We are responsible to our shareholders to make these difficult decisions in the best interests of the overall future of the club.

"We hope things can return to some level of normality soon, however, we urge all our supporters to continue to help the club through this next period of uncertainty through buying merchandise, and supporting our online fundraising initiatives."

Online Editors