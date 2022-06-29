Cork City receive major promotion boost with signing of English striker Louis Britton

Cork City's promotion prospects have received a considerable boost after they swooped to take English striker Louis Britton from under the noses of Munster rivals Waterford.

Britton spent the first half of the season on-loan at the Blues from Bristol City, scoring ten times in 18 appearances.

With his time at Bristol drawing to a close, Cork made an assertive move to sign the 21-year-old permanently.

“I am delighted to be joining Cork City. I’ve had a good chat with the manager (Colin Healy) and I was impressed by what he had to say," said Britton.

"I’ve played against them twice this season and have been very impressed with the side. It’s been a good first half of the season, and we all know that we need to work hard to maintain that for the rest of the season.

“There was a really great atmosphere at Turner’s Cross when I played there early on in the season, so I am really looking forward to playing in front of the Cork City fans as a home player.”

Healy said: “Louis is a very good player and has a real eye for goal. We were impressed with him when he played against us earlier in the season, so we are very pleased to have him on board for the rest of the season.

"He will add a real attacking threat to our side and I am confident he will make a positive contribution to the side.”

Cork hold a four-point lead over Galway at the top of the table with 13 games remaining. Waterford are a further four points back in third.