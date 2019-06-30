Cork City have taken a step into the unknown in the search for a successor to John Caulfeld as manager, with Frank Kelleher getting the nod from the board.

Cork City have taken a step into the unknown in the search for a successor to John Caulfeld as manager, with Frank Kelleher getting the nod from the board.

Cork City opt for surprise choice as new manager with Frank Kelleher getting the nod

Caulfield's assistant John Cotter had been in place as interim manager since Caulfield's exit in May, but it's proving to be a very tough season for the Munster club, morale low after a 4-1 defeat at home to Derry City on Friday night, and the side have to lift themselves for a trip to face Finn Harps tomorrow.

A number of big names had been linked with the City post, some fans even wondering if the out-of-work Roy Keane could be lured to his hometown club who have struggled this season, City seventh in the league table.

But City today announced that former player Kelleher, who had been coaching with Cobh Ramblers, was coming in as first team manager.

"It’s great to be back wearing the badge again. I’m a Cork City supporter, this is my club and I’m delighted to play a part for the rest of the season. It’s an honour and a job I will not be taking lightly," Kelleher said.

"John [Cotter] and the rest of the staff are working really hard & doing a good job - it will take me a few weeks to get into the swing of things, but I hope we can all drive on now and have an exciting second half of the season."

Cotter will take charge of the side for Monday's game away to Finn Harps but Kelleher will then assume control.

Meanwhile, bottom side UCD have lost yet another key player as striker Conor Davis has moved to Derry City. Last week Shamrock Rovers confirmed the signing of College pair Neil Farrugia and Gary O'Neill and now Davis has also left Belfield, joining former team-mate Greg Sloggett in the City squad.

Online Editors