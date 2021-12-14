Cork City mourn passing of long-serving club official Jerry Harris

Cork City have described today as a "sad day for the League of Ireland" after the passing of long-serving club official Jerry Harris.

A key figure with Cork City since their arrival into the league in 1984 who was also associated over decades with previous teams from the city such as Cork United, Harris filled a variety of roles and was a player, coach, kitman and club secretary at different stages.

“This is a truly sad day for Cork City FC, for football in Cork and for the League of Ireland. Jerry devoted his life to Irish football and to Cork City FC in particular. He was considerate, diligent, measured and absolutely meticulous in his work for the club; no task was unimportant when it was for Cork City FC," City’s Chief Operating Officer, Éanna Buckley said.

“For me personally, Jerry was a mentor who showed me the ropes when I first started working for the club; I genuinely would have been lost without his experience, his knowledge and, most of all, his kindness. Jerry was not just a mentor and a colleague, but a friend too.

"It was that kindness that set Jerry apart from many others; he always had time for everybody and always looked out for people. I do not think there was anybody, player, coach, staff member, supporter, or anyone else, who came across Jerry who would have had anything but a kind word to say about him.”

A number of former Cork City players have expressed their condolences on social media.

"Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jerry Harris. A true Cork City legend. He will be missed by so many. My thoughts go out to all of his family," said ex-international David Meyler.

"A role model in how to maintain standards, how to behave, how to stay fit and how to show kindness. My condolences to his wife Rose, his children and brother Micheal. Thanks Gerry, Rest in Peace," said long-serving defender Alan Bennett.

In a statement, the FAI said: "The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Cork football stalwart Jerry Harris, a man who gave so much to our game on Leeside".