Cork City let win slip as Danu Kinsella Bishop blesses UCD

Cork City 1 UCD 1

Cork City wasted their chance to snap a winless streak which now stretches to eight league games and threatens to send them into a relegation play-off.

They enjoyed routine domination for an hour against UCD, but when it came to the crunch, they failed to sustain those endeavours and departed to boos from a portion of the home crowd.

The Students picked up just their second away point in 14 games this season and even left with the feeling they could’ve pinched a better result in a finale that was end-to-end.

The best of the late chances came from Seán Brennan’s dipping shot which Ollie Byrne was alive to tip over.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

The hosts were further blessed when Gavin Colfer whistled back a cynical Cian Coleman foul as a three-man overlap emerged.

City top-scorer Ruairí Keating returned off the bench to a standing ovation following a period of compassionate leave, while there was a full debut for free-agent recruit Ben Worman, who tried to the bitter end.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Cambridge United, was the first to test Lorcan Healy and from the resulting corner, Josh Honohan turned the ball towards goal only for Evan Osam to clear off the line. A goal seemed inevitable early on as City probed with crosses from either flank. From one such Ben Worman delivery, the breakthrough arrived – although it should have been prevented.

The deflected cross didn’t fall perfectly to Cian Bargary and his improvised shot should have been scooped up by Lorcan Healy, but it escaped under his hands and between his legs to find the net.

City didn’t keep pushing, though, and allowed UCD back after the break. Daniel Norris was given too much time to place a low cross, which sub Danu Kinsella Bishop swept home.Suddenly, the visitors sensed an opportunity but they couldn’t capitalise when the moment arrived.​

CORK CITY: O Byrne; K Čustović, C Coleman, J Honohan, C Drinan (J O’Donovan 86); R Stanulevičius (R Keating 69), A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey, B Worman; J Kabia (T Owolabi 77).

UCD: L Healy; M Gallagher, J Keaney, E Osam, A Wells; D Keane, A Verdon; B Barr (D Higgins 63), S Brennan, D Norris; J Doyle (D Kinsella Bishop 55).

REF: G Colfer.