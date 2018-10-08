Cork City hold off Bohemians challenge to book FAI Cup final rematch with Dundalk

Dundalk and Cork City will square up in the FAI Cup final for the fourth year in-a-row after John Caulfield's side overcame the challenge of Bohemians and booked themselves a day out at the Aviva Stadium in November.

Dundalk and Cork City will square up in the FAI Cup final for the fourth year in-a-row after John Caulfield's side overcame the challenge of Bohemians and booked themselves a day out at the Aviva Stadium in November.

And that's good news for supporters of Shamrock Rovers and Waterford as, with Dundalk already champions and Cork guaranteed second place in the league, both the Hoops and the Blues will get to play in the Europa League next season no matter who finishes third or fourth in the league.

Cork were fortunate to stay in the competition when they needed a controversial penalty to earn a draw, and a replay, away to Bohs eight days ago but City made sure in the replay on home soil, leading 2-0 with goals in the space of six first-half minutes, only to be be pegged back by a more impressive Bohs in the second half, Ian Morris scoring a stunning goal from long distance.

But Cork got the job done and are in line to land, or try to land, their third successive Cup final win.

Bohs lacked the intensity shown in their nine-game winning run and struggled to get out of their half as Cork took the lead on 30 minutes, a header from Graham Cummins after Sean McLoughlin had flicked Shane Griffin's free into his path.

And on 36 minutes City doubled that lead. A long punt up the field from keeper Mark McNulty came in the direction of Cummins, who outjumped Ian Morris and headed the ball on to Karl Sheppard, his shot beating Shane Supple.

Bohs looked sharper in the second half and got back into the tie when defender Morris struck home from 40 yards, the ball going in off the crossbar and ref Neil Doyle, eventually, allowed the goal to stand.

After that Bohs had shots from distance from Kevin Devaney and Keith Ward and pushed hard in five minutes of added time but McNulty's goal held out and Cork go on.

Online Editors