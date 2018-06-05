Airtricity League champions Cork City are guaranteed to earn at least €800,000 for competing in the Champions League qualifiers.

Cork City guaranteed to earn at least €800,000 from European football in 2018

The Leesiders will rake in €280,000 for being entered into the first round. If they are defeated, they will go into the second round of qualifying for the Europa League and receive €260,000.

If Cork go out at the second round stage of qualifying for the Europa league they will get an additional €260,000 because each domestic champion club that doesn't make either the Champions League or Europa League group stages receive this. This means that the Rebels coffers will increase by €800k even if they fail to win a tie in qualification.

If they win their first qualifying round of the Champions League they will get €380,000 for appearing in the second round and €480,000 on top of that if they advance to the third qualifying round. Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City will enter at the first round stage of Europa League qualifying, each receiving €240,000 for entering that stage.

All three have the chance to earn €260,000 if they get though to the second round, €280,000 if they get to the third and €300,000 if they are eliminated in the Europa League play-offs. To put these numbers in context, the winners of this year's Airtricity League Premier Division will earn €110,000 in prize money.

One of the reasons that League of Ireland prize money was unchanged this year was the expected rise in earnings from UEFA competitions. The draw for the first round of qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League take place on June 19.

Online Editors