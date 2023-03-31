Cork City fail to hold on again as own goal leaves Drogheda with share of spoils at Turner’s Cross

Cork City 1 Drogheda Utd 1

A second own goal in two games cost Cork City two points as they slipped to ninth in the Premier Division table.

Ruairí Keating’s fifth goal of the season gave the hosts an early lead, but for a third time in four games, they couldn’t hold it until the end.

Ally Gilchrist’s own goal lifted Drogheda into fifth, still just three ahead of City, as the first meeting between these sides since 2017 ended with the points shared.

There was a welcome return for Aaron Bolger after a nasty clash of heads in City's 4-4 draw with Shamrock Rovers and he provided the ball for the 17th-minute breakthrough. The direct running of Daniel Krezic drew the free, and from Bolger’s chipped delivery, Keating rose alone to head home.

City had been dealing with Drogs’ crosses without ever looking fully convincing and were caught cold from a throw-in routine on 40 minutes. Darragh Markey’s pacy, low ball was deflected over the helpless Jimmy Corcoran by Gilchrist’s sliced clearance attempt.

The second half was all City.

Left-back Jarlath Jones was having a busy debut and saved a certain goal after the break when Cian Bargary had Colin McCabe beaten from Krezic’s pullback. Barry Cotter, Cian Coleman, Krezic and Albin Winbo had further chances denied or off-target.

Drogheda did have one chance to snatch it at the death. City butchered an attacking opportunity and Dayle Rooney’s cross from deep found Aaron McNally, but his header drifted onto the roof of the net.

CORK CITY – J Corcoran; D Crowley, J Häkkinen (E Varian 81), A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Coleman, A Bolger; C Bargary, B Coffey (A Winbo 64), D Krezic (C Murphy 70); R Keating.

DROGHEDA UNITED – C McCabe; E Ahui, E Adegboyega, E Weir, J Jones; R Brennan (D Noone 90), G Deegan; D Grimes (A McNally 73), D Markey, D Rooney; F Draper (W Davis 80).

Ref – R Harvey.