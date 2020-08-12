Cork City face trip to Shamrock Rovers as FAI Cup second round draw made

Cork City's Dylan McGlade tracks down Longford Town's Aodh Dervin during the FAI Cup first round clash. Photo: Sportsfile

Cork City's reward for their dramatic FAI Cup win over Longford Town last night is a trip to face the holders Shamrock Rovers in the second round.

It's the only all-Premier Division tie in the round of 16 in this year's abridged renewal which was restricted to league clubs only.

Ten man Cork knocked out Longford at Turner's Cross courtesy of a 121st minute strike from local teenager Ricardo Dinanga.

But they will face a tough tie against Stephen Bradley's league leaders.

This is the final round within the confines of the league season with all clubs who advance then waiting until November when the the last three rounds will be played out on successive weeks - thus prolonging the campaign for all of those who make it past this hurdle.

Dundalk travel to take on Cobh Ramblers, while Derry City face a tricky tie against First Division promotion contenders Drogheda United.

Bohemians welcome First Divison leaders Cabinteely to Dalymount Park.

FAI Cup second round draw

UCD v Sligo Rovers, Bray Wanderers v Finn Harps, Bohemians v Cabinteely, Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Drogheda Utd v Derry City, Athlone Town v Wexford Youths, Cobh Ramblers v Dundalk, Galway United v Shelbourne

(Ties to take place weekend of August 30)

Online Editors