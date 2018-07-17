Cork City enter Europa League qualifying after superior Legia Warsaw end Champions League dream

Cork City's Champions League dream is over after they were on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline against Legia Warsaw in Poland tonight.

But the champions of Ireland will still be in Europe next month as, despite this first-round defeat to Legia Warsaw on a 4-0 aggregate scoreline, they enter the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Previous Irish visitors to Warsaw, Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic, managed to each carve out a score draw but Cork were unable to match that against a far superior Legia side, with the visitors without a real attempt on target.

City were 1-0 down after Jose Kante volleyed home on 28 minutes, Cork missing a chance to draw level a minute into the second half as Karl Sheppard's effort was wide of the target.

Legia's fans in the crowd of 14,576 had to wait until the 72nd minute for another goal, Miroslav Radovic converting from the penalty spot after he'd been taken down by Conor McCormack.

And Legia's hunger for goals didn't end as sub Carlitos, a new signing who was top scorer in the Polish league last season, popped up two minutes from time to add to Cork's pain.

Online Editors