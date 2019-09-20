Cork City ease relegation worries as Harps claim point at Turner's Cross

However, Rebel Army head coach Neale Fenn is still looking for a first win and the home side wasted good chances here, most notably a Conor McCarthy penalty three minutes into the second half.

Prior to that, City had had the better of the play, with Dáire O’Connor looking lively, but they didn’t threaten much. Karl Sheppard had the best first-half chance as he flashed a shot wide, while the winger was unlucky not to reach a Conor McCormack cross. Harps’ only real opportunity was a Tony McNamee shot from outside the area which was straight at Tadhg Ryan.

After Mark O’Sullivan was tripped in the area soon after the resumption, McCormack stepped up by Mark Anthony McGinley saved well with his leg.

While City continued to press after that, they wouldn’t go as close, with captain Conor McCarthy coming nearest to scoring as he headed wide from a Dáire O’Connor corner.

In fact, Harps could have won it late on as Daniel O’Reilly twice went close, heading wide from a McNamee cross and then drawing a fine save from Ryan with a 25-yard shot. The visitors had a penalty shot from the resultant corner as Raffaele Cretaro went down under a McCarthy challenge but the appeals were waved away.

Ultimately, it was a stalemate, as it had been at Finn Park in July, a result which almost certainly condemns Harps to the promotion/relegation play-off.

Cork City: Ryan; Horgan, McCarthy, Casey, Griffin; McCormack, Morrissey; Sheppard (Coustrain 68), Buckley (Stokes 79), D O’Connor; O’Sullivan.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Ascroft, Smith, Russell; Borg, R Harkin (Cretaro 65), McNamee, Todd, O’Reilly; Boyle (Logue 90), Timlin (G Harkin 65).

Referee: R Hennessy (Limerick).

Online Editors