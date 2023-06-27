Cork City confirm current management team to remain in charge until the end of season

Cork City have confirmed their current management team will remain in place until the end of the season, led by Sporting Director Liam Buckley.

Club owner Dermot Usher has said he has been very pleased with how the management team has fared since Colin Healy departed in early May and is confident the arrangement will ‘continue to bear fruit’.

After two narrow defeats following Healy’s departure, Buckley, along with assistant Richie Holland and Head of Academy Liam Kearney, led the Leesiders on a run of four successive wins, including home victories over champions Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians, before falling to back-to-back defeats to Dundalk and Derry City.

After ruling himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis, Holland revealed earlier this month that the current caretaker team would stay in place for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“He (Usher) is happy with the way things are going at the moment, we have got a few results so we’ll be continuing for the foreseeable,” said Holland three weeks ago.

Buckley fulfils the UEFA Pro Licence requirement for the current coaching set up, and will also be assisted by first team coach Declan Coleman and goalkeeping coach Anthony Fennelly.

“Following internal discussions, it has been agreed that the current management team will remain in place until the end of the 2023 season,” said Cork City in a statement this afternoon.”

“Everyone at the club has been pleased with recent results and performances,” added Usher, with the club currently in ninth, two points off seventh-placed Drogheda, with the two sides facing each other this Friday in a crucial battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

“It has been a real team effort with everyone pulling in the same direction, and we have been very happy with how it is going. We have an excellent management team, headed by Liam Buckley, and we are confident that this approach will continue to bear fruit for the club.

“We have therefore decided that the current management team will remain in place until the end of the season. We look forward now to Friday night’s game at home to Drogheda and, hopefully, another big crowd at Turner’s Cross as we aim to keep our good form going.”