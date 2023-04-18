Cork City boss Colin Healy blasts astro pitches – ‘I don’t like them, you get injuries’

Cork City boss Colin Healy believes artificial pitches can contribute to players getting injured and insists Premier Division matches should only be played on grass.

Healy weighed in on the debate following comments made by Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell, who lost two of his players to injury during Sunday’s draw against Derry City.

Both Dundalk and Derry play their home games on artificial pitches and O’Donnell said: “It’s gone beyond probably a point of not a great surface to watch football on – it’s actually injuring players.”

Healy agrees with O’Donnell, who lost Andy Boyle and Greg Sloggett to injury, and the Cork boss limits the time his side spends on astro turf, adding he also found it difficult to play on them during his playing days.

“I don’t like them. As a player I had knee injury problems and couldn’t really play on those pitches anyway,” said the Cork City boss, ahead of their home match against Derry on Friday.

“They are different. I think they should be on grass pitches in my opinion. I watched the game (last Sunday), and the ball just doesn’t move correctly, does it? It’s too slow. What happens is that you get ankle injuries, back injuries and groin injuries, even in training.

“It is all grass down here for us in Cork unless the pitch is waterlogged. I tend to do very little on astro, it is the next day when lads have groin injuries and back injuries. I don’t take a risk. Even going up to astros, for the Monday and Tuesday after a Friday match, I know some of the lads are still sore from playing on it. I think it should be all grass pitches.”

Derry arrive at Turner’s Cross looking to turn around their recent poor form, with just one win in their last six games, while Cork fell to a frustrating 1-0 defeat to UCD last week and have hit just two goals in their last five outings.

Healy rued the ‘soft’ concession which secured the Students a first win of the season, and called on his players to respond against Derry, who they were defeated by 2-0 last February.

“We had a lot of possession without doing anything with it,” reflected Healy on last Friday’s defeat.

“It’s been up and down. After playing fantastic against Dundalk (1-0) win, we thought we’d bring it on but it wasn’t meant to be. That’s frustrating. It’s always a knockback and we have to react. We had words in the dressing-room afterwards, like we always do.

“We have high standards and we’ve had it over the last two years, when you drop your standards, it’s not acceptable. The players have been brilliant, but we need our performances to be consistent and that’s probably the frustrating thing at the moment.”

“We’ll be definitely going out to win, not sitting back. We’re at our best when we’re after teams. Derry are a very, very good team and have top players within the league, who are comfortable on and off the ball. We will have a game-plan and hopefully the players can go out and perform.”

Although his side sit just four points off bottom-placed UCD after 10 games, the tight nature of the table early on has the Rebels four points off fifth place. Healy says it has been a strange campaign to date in terms of results and insists it will take time for the newly promoted side to settle in the top-flight.

“We’re putting on good performances and then the following game is not so good, so it’s very frustrating,” added Healy.

“It has been a strange season. You get a few wins and you are right back up the table. St Pat’s were in the same position a few weeks ago. They were right down there, had four wins in a row and are second now. If you went on a run of games, the way the league is at the moment, you shoot right back up.

“I know that the way that Cork fans are, they have high standards and want the best for their club. This is our first year back in. We have been playing First Division football for the past two years, so it does take time. The intensity of the games is much higher. Going from one extreme to another can take its toll on the players.

“At the moment we are up and down and that needs to change. Hopefully that will start against Derry on Friday night.”

Winger Cian Bargary is a doubt for the visit of the Candystripes with a groin issue, while Tobi Oluwayemi, on loan from Celtic, remains sidelined with Healy hoping to have the goalkeeper back in “a couple of weeks”.