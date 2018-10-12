Cork City bag their first league win since August 3 at home to Limerick

Cork City got their first league win since August 3 as Limerick were seen off at Turner’s Cross tonight.

Since beating Waterford at the RSC, City had lost to Sligo Rovers, Bohemians and Dundalk, as well as drawing with St Patrick’s Athletic, though there had been FAI Cup wins in the interim.

They were set on their way inside 91 seconds here as Jimmy Keohane netted, firing in off the crossbar following good work from Shane Daly-Butz and Barry McNamee.

Having avoided defeat in their three previous league games against Limerick this season, a home victory always looked likely from there, though they didn’t create as many chances as they would have liked for the rest of the first half.

Conor McCarthy had their best opportunity for 2-0 from a Kieran Sadlier corner but Darren Murphy cleared off the line.

At the end other end, Danny Morrissey drew a good save from Peter Cherrie but City were good value for their half-time lead.

That advantage was doubled within eight minutes of the restart. Keohane was the creator this time as he exchanged passes with Daly-Butz before brilliantly picking out Sadlier, whose sidestep took him past goalkeeper Tommy Holland, allowing him an easy finish.

City striker Ronan Coughlan was forced to retire injured soon after that but Cian Murphy proved an able replacement and but for Holland they would have added to their tally sooner.

When McCormack’s good challenge on Cian Coleman gave Sadlier another chance, the goalkeeper saved for a corner and, after receiving treatment, he palmed away McCarthy’s header from McNamee’s delivery.

Sadlier was also denied by the goalkeeper from a free-kick but a goal-kick was awarded rather than a corner, while Daly-Butz and sub Pierce Phillips had efforts saved too.

In injury time Aaron Barry got the third with a near-post flick from Sadlier’s corner.

Cork City – Cherrie; McCarthy, Delaney, Barry, Hurley; McCormack, Keohane (Phillips 68); Daly-Butz (Holland 85), McNamee, Sadlier; Coughlan (Murphy 57).

Limerick – Holland; Kelly, Cantwell, Brouder (Kennedy 74), Tracy; Duggan, Coleman, Murphy (O’Sullivan 61), B Dennehy; Maguire; Morrissey (Ellis 72).

Ref – A Buttimer (Cork).

