Clinical Cork City moved back to the top of the Premier Division after disposing of an impressive Sligo Rovers challenge at the Showgrounds.

Clinical Cork City moved back to the top of the Premier Division after disposing of an impressive Sligo Rovers challenge at the Showgrounds.

Cork City back to top of the table after victory over Sligo

Goals from former Rovers favourite Kieran Sadlier and in-form striker Graham Cummins earned John Caulfield’s side their third defeat of the Bit O’ Red already this season.

But the scoreline does not tell the full story, with the home side shading the game for the 80-odd minutes that separated the two goals. Cork looked like they might run riot in the early stages, and Sadlier had the ball in the net after 52 seconds.

The winger cut in from the left and twisted left and right before firing the ball low into the bottom corner. Substitute Steven Beattie provided a superb cross for Cork’s decisive second with ten minutes left.

His outswinger from the corner flag was brilliantly met by Cummins’s powerful header that left Beeney with no chance. Rovers’ best chance of the game came just minutes before the second strike, when youngster Liam Kerrigan came off the bench and with his first touch stabbed a ball towards goal that McNulty did brilliantly to deflect on to the crossbar.

SLIGO: Beeney, Sharkey, Callan-McFadden (Donelon 14), Mahon, McClean, Cawley, McCabe, Wixted, Roy (Kerrigan 76), McAleer (Cretaro 61), Morrison. CORK: McNulty, Horgan (Griffin ht), Bennett, McLoughlin, Kane (Beattie 78), McCormack, Keohane, Buckley, Sadlier (McNamee 74), Sheppard, Cummins.

REF: R Rogers.

Online Editors