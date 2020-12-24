Cork City appoint former Ireland international Colin Healy as head coach on permanent basis

Cork City have appointed Colin Healy as their new head coach ahead of the club's Division 1 campaign next season.

Healy made over 150 appearances for the club over two spells as a player, winning two FAI Cups and a Setanta Sports Cup and has been in interim charge since Neale Fenn's departure last October. Healy also played for clubs such as Celtic, Sunderland and Ipswich during a long career in the UK and won 13 Ireland caps.

"I am thrilled to get this deal done, it’s a huge opportunity and the hard work starts now," the 40-year-old said.

"Myself and John Cotter will now get to work and start speaking to players as soon as possible.

"I expect us to be competitive. There's a lot of good, loyal players, going to be playing for this club next season, and it's my job to get the most out of them and play a style of football that gets us the results we need.

"We need to train hard and set a high-standard because this is a tough division, but we’re looking forward to the challenge."

City chairman Declan Carey added "This has been a huge week for the club,"

"I don't need to introduce Colin or talk about his track record in professional football. We had seen a marked improvement in performances when he came in last season, and he is absolutely the right man for the job at this moment in time.

"As a club, we need to set ourselves higher standards, and Colin is going to be critical part of that on the football side of the business. Myself and the Board will support in whatever way we can, and we're excited to see what he can do with a talented bunch of young players for the next season."

A deal with Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings' Grovemoor Ltd to buy the club fell through last week after agreement over the use of Turner's Cross could not be reached with the Munster Football Association (MFA).

On Tuesday the club urged the MFA and FAI to "reach a solution" after Grovemoor agreed to help City secure a Division 1 licence for the 2021 season.

