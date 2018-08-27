Sport League of Ireland

Monday 27 August 2018

Cork City and Dundalk kept apart in quarter-final draw of FAI Cup

Cork City captain Alan Bennett lifts the FAI Cup last year
The dominant duo of Cork City and Dundalk have been kept apart in the quarter final draw of the FAI Cup.

Holders Cork will travel to Longford while Stephen Kenny's table toppers also face an away trip as they were pitted against Limerick in the last eight.

Bohemians face a tough trip to the Brandywell to face Derry City while UCD must negotiate high-flying Waterford for a place in the final four.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw (Ties to be played September 7-9)

  • Derry City v Bohemians
  • Limerick v Dundalk
  • Longford Town v Cork City
  • UCD v Waterford

