The dominant duo of Cork City and Dundalk have been kept apart in the quarter final draw of the FAI Cup.

Cork City and Dundalk kept apart in quarter-final draw of FAI Cup

Holders Cork will travel to Longford while Stephen Kenny's table toppers also face an away trip as they were pitted against Limerick in the last eight.

Bohemians face a tough trip to the Brandywell to face Derry City while UCD must negotiate high-flying Waterford for a place in the final four.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw (Ties to be played September 7-9)

Derry City v Bohemians

Limerick v Dundalk

Longford Town v Cork City

UCD v Waterford

Online Editors