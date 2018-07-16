Cork boss Caulfield has sympathy for Bray players as FAI confirm sanctions against Seagulls

CORK City boss John Caulfield says he feels sympathy for the Bray Wanderers players who have been forced to prepare for strike action over unpaid wages.

Cork, in action in the Champions League away to Legia Warsaw on Tuesday night, are due to play bottom side Bray in their next league game, on Friday week. But following confirmation by the players' union, the PFAI, that Monday's 5pm deadline set by the FAI for Bray players to be paid their missing wages had not been met, that game is in doubt as the Wanderers squad have voted to go on strike.

The FAI confirmed on Monday evening that they have begun taking sanctions against the club, removing them from the Irn-Bru Cup competition and barring Bray from signing any more players this season.

"The Football Association of Ireland confirms that sanctions will be imposed on Bray Wanderers FC with immediate effect following the club's failure to meet an agreed deadline of settling monies owed to players," the FAI said.

"The FAI will meet again with the club on Tuesday morning in the hope that a resolution can be found to ensure that all monies owed to players are paid in full. A meeting between FAI officials and Limerick FC will take place this evening (Monday)."

And Caulfield says he feels for the Bray squad.

"The fact that the Bray players are left without wages shows where domestic Irish football is, we don't have a strong football culture," he said in Warsaw ahead of Tuesday night's clash, Cork down 1-0 from the home leg of their first round battle.

"It's not a good story for our domestic league but that's been the way for 40 years and at some point we have to tackle that properly.

"We have brilliant players at this club and other players in the league can't get their wages."

Online Editors