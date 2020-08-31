Corcoran and Omochere on target as Bohs advance in FAI Cup

Bohemians' Dinny Corcoran, centre, celebrates scoring his side's second goal with team-mates Dawson Devoy, right, and Kris Twardek during the FAI Cup second round win over Cabinteely at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Teenager Dawson Devoy shone in providing two quality assists as Bohemians had far too much for First Division side Cabinteely at Dalymount Park to comfortably book their passage through to the last eight of the FAI Cup.

With nine changes from their penalty shoot-out defeat in Europe last Thursday, Bohemians boss Keith Long showed the depth to his squad against his father-in-law-managed promotion hopefuls as they racked up a sixth successive domestic win.

Pat Devlin’s visitors were troubled from the off, Bohs attackers Promise Omochere and Dinny Corcoran working Corey Chambers early on.

Cabinteely had Lloyd Buckley to thank for hacking off the line after Corcoran got in behind from a JJ Lunney pass on 23 minutes.

Chambers again saved well from Corcoran and home skipper Michael Barker before the pressure finally told on 32 minutes.

Central defender James Finnerty’s long ball down the right found Devoy. The 18-year-old cut back onto his left foot to cross for Omochere to sweep his shot past Chambers.

Home ’keeper James Talbot was finally forced into action moments later when Alex Aspil linked with Marty Waters to force a parried save.

It mattered not as Bohemians doubled their lead before the break.

Again Devoy provided the delivery with a curling cross off his left foot for Corcoran who arrived to toe the ball past Chambers.

Bohemians: Talbot; Barker, Finnerty, Kelly, Kirk; Lunney (Tierney, 62); Twardek (McAuley, 62), Levingston, Omochere (Wade-Slater, 77); Devoy (Ward, 77); Corcoran.

Cabinteely: Chambers; Buckley (Clucas, 52), Keeley, Carlin, Fox (Connolly, 65); Byrne; O’Neill (Lotefa, 65), Aspil, Labutis (Barnes, 52), Dalton; Waters (Casey, 65).

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin)

Online Editors