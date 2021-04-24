Consistency is King for unbeaten Saints

Matty Smith of St Patrick's Athletic (second from right) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's second goal against Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Billy King says consistency will be key for St Pat’s after the Scot scored to set the Saints on their way to another win last night in Ballybofey.

King’s superb first-half goal teed Pat’s up for a win that maintains their unbeaten start before Matty Smith added a second to give Stephen O’Donnell’s men a deserved win.

“Last season we were inconsistent so this season we are going game-by-game and trying to be consistent,” King said. “It’s been a great start to the season and this is always a difficult place to come to. It’s a great three points for us. We have to just concentrate on ourselves and not look at any other teams or games. We just want to keep the unbeaten run going.”

Pat’s took the lead in the 30th minute. King left three Harps players for dust outside the penalty area and his superb shot gave Harps ‘keeper Mark Anthony McGinley little chance.

Harps gave a debut to former Cork City and Sligo Rovers player Johnny Dunleavy. A Ballybofey native and a boyhood Harps fan, Dunleavy’s signing was kept under wraps by Ollie Horgan, who threw the defender straight into his team.

Pat’s were inches from the opener in the 25th minute when John Mountney’s first-time effort flew across goal and wide after meeting Ian Bermingham’s delivery. On 61 minutes, Ronan Coughlan’s cross teed up Smith, who sealed the deal.

HARPS – McGinley; Webster, Sadiki (T McNamee 75), Folan, Dunleavy (Rainey 67); Coyle, Seymore; O’Sullivan (Boyd 58), B.McNamee, Russell (Doherty 58), Shanley (Foley 58).

ST PAT’S – Jaros; Bone, Barrett, Desmond; Mountney, Lennon, Forrester, King (McCormack 84), Bermingham (Griffin 84); Smith; Coughlan (Lewis 70).

REF – R Harvey.