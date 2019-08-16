Second-half goals from captain Conor McCarthy and Mark O’Sullivan secured Cork a victory which eased their relegation fears but deepened Waterford’s troubles.

Second-half goals from captain Conor McCarthy and Mark O’Sullivan secured Cork a victory which eased their relegation fears but deepened Waterford’s troubles.

Conor McCarthy and Mark O’Sullivan on the mark as Cork ease relegation worries at Waterford

Alan Reynolds’ side remain just four points above the relegation play-off zone and JJ Lunney’s response arrived too late to ignite a comeback.

The best chance of a lacklustre first half fell to Kenny Browne on the stroke of half-time when he side-footed Tom Holland’s corner just wide.

Cork also struggled at the other end, relying on a long-distance shot from Kevin O’Connor which cleared the crossbar. The Preston loanee is lethal from set-pieces and City nicked the lead from one of his inviting corners three minutes into the second half. It says much about Cork’s season that McCarthy is their top scorer but he displayed a striker’s instinct by stabbing home inside the six-yard box.

Waterford were caught at the back for Cork’s second on 69 minutes. O’Sullivan, 36, fproved he still has it by slipping past Robert Slevin and burying a low shot beyond Matt Connor. Lunney nodded Kevin Feely’s cross past Mark McNulty late on but Cork held on.

WATERFORD – M Connor; R Feely, K Browne, R Slevin, K Lynch; JJ Lunney, T Holland (S Bone 72); Z Elbouzedi, K Chvedukas (C Galvin 70), W Figueria; M O’Connor (D Walsh 76).

CORK CITY – M McNulty; C Horgan, C McCarthy, D Casey (A Bennett 46), R Hurley; C McCormack (A Byrne 85); E Stokes, G Morrissey, G Buckley, K O’Connor; M O’Sullivan (D Crowley 83).

Ref – R Matthews

Online Editors