Conor Davis double rescues point for Longford Town as Bohs let two-goal lead slip

Longford Town's Conor Davis scores his side's second goal, despite the efforts of James Talbot of Bohemians, centre, and team-mate Rory Feely during the SSE Airtricity Premier Division match at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Longford Town have shown, yet again, that they can cope with the test of top flight football on their return to the Premier Division as they mounted an impressive comeback, spurred on by substitute Conor Davis, to earn a point away to Bohemians.

Having beaten Derry City on the opening weekend of the game, their second fixture had the makings of a harsh lesson as Bohs led 2-0 early in the first half with goals from Georgie Kelly and Ross Tierney.

Bohs were then denied a third goal in the second half when Kelly struck the post.

But a superb Town revival in the last half hour, with subs playing a key role, saw Dubliner Davis make his mark with a double strike to frustrate a Bohs side still searching for the first win of the season.

Longford had kept a clean sheet on an opening-night win over Derry City but their defence was badly exposed by Bohs, who took control midway through the first half, after a tame opening.

On 20 minutes, Liam Burt sent in a cross and Kelly was afforded far too much time and space to control, turn and shoot to claim his first in the Bohs shirt.

Shortly after that keeper Lee Stacey saved twice, denying Tierney and Burt, but on 26 minutes he was beaten again, more slack defending from Town as they failed to clear a ball in from Kevin Feely and once it dropped to Tierney the 20-year-old showed poise to score.

Longford's only response was an effort from Dean Byrne on 40 minutes which needed a save from James Talbot.

The visitors showed signs of life early in the second half with a half chance from Dylan Grimes while Bohs also had a threat with a shot from Kelly, which would have made it 3-0, come off the post.

Those who came off the bench played a role in Longford's revival as Bohs sub Bastien Hery was slack in possession, gifting the ball in a dangerous area to fellow sub Davis who went on a run into the box and finished well on 75 minutes.

And four minutes from time Bohs were wide open at the back, sub Callum Warfield sending in a cross and Davis - unmarked at the far post - slid home the equaliser.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Coote (Hery 63), Buckley; Burt (Oluwa 76), Tierney, Ward (Devoy 76); Kelly.

Longford: Steacy; Chambers (Dobbs 76), Gorman, O'Driscoll, Kirk; Zambra; Grimes, Dervin, Bolger (McNally 76), Byrne (Davis 71); Verdon (Warfield 59).

Referee: D Tomney

