Confusion surrounds structure of League of Ireland First Division

Shamrock Rovers are determined to play their second-string team in the LOI First Division again this season. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Applicants for a League of Ireland First Division licence have been told they may have to wait until February 23 to find out if they have been successful - even though the fixture list is due to be released next Monday (February 8).

The FAI are working on trying to speed up the process to avoid confusion around the schedule and structure of the second tier.

It's understood that Monday's fixture list will be set up with a view to accommodating a 10-team league, but there remains a possibility it will have to be redone and increased to 12 teams if all of the entities in the hunt get the green light from the Independent Club Licensing Committee.

The plan at this juncture - which is open to change - is that a fixture list for nine teams (Athlone, Bray, Cabinteely, Cobh, Cork City, Galway, Shelbourne, Wexford and UCD) will be published on Monday with one team left idle each week.

A tenth team coming into the mix would simply take up a slot and be the opposition for the idle side.

Shamrock Rovers II were allowed to compete in the First Division last year and the Hoops are determined to take part again.

There was opposition to their application and there had been murmurs that a formal block would be placed on second teams participating but that has not come to pass and they are very much in contention.

Treaty United are hoping to revive senior football in the Limerick area and already have a senior women's side as well as an active underage section

and they are very hopeful of admission having secured the exclusive use of Market's Field.

They were set to face competition from the old Limerick FC with their owner Pat O'Sullivan looking for a route back into the league after financial issues contributed to their exit at the end of a turbulent 2019 but it appears they are concentrating on the underage section for now.

Former Limerick FC manager Tommy Barrett is now central to the Treaty United project.

The other party in the mix for a First Division berth is a new creation, Dublin County FC, that is backed by a disparate group of investors in the US and UK who were previously linked with a takeover of Cabinteely.

Morton Stadium in Dublin has been flagged as prospective home ground.

Entrants were initially working off the belief they would find out their fate this week but they were shocked to learn that the process may not be concluded until February 23.

FAI officials are conscious this is far from ideal and are hopeful that clarity can be provided by the licensing committee before then, but it's likely that Monday's fixture list will effectively come with an asterisk attached.

The transfer deadline for signing amateur players is likely to be pushed back into March - from February 22 - to give clubs a window to sign from the junior game in the event they are approved.

Online Editors