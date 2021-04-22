Confusion in Waterford as speculation grows over future of management duo

There is speculation over the future of Kevin Sheedy as Waterford manager. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Waterford have denied that managerial duo Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell have left the club - but the pair did not take training this morning.

Confusion reigns off the field at the RSC after an eventful day, with local media reporting the departure of their management team before a club spokesman told radio station WLR that the pair had not quit.

Independent.ie has learned that the latest developments involving the position of out-of-favour goalkeeper Brian Murphy were central to today's events.

Murphy is regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the league, having come home from the UK last year, but he has been left out of the club's squad for the last two games, with Sheedy reluctant to take questions on the matter.

Owner Lee Power is understood to be bemused by the situation with Murphy and was keen for the 37-year-old to rejoin the group, and a meeting to discuss his position was scheduled for this morning.

But Sheedy and Newell did not attend the meeting, and did not oversee training either, with a perplexed squad taking the pitch themselves and undergoing a session with the help of their fitness and goalkeeping coach.

Waterford sit second from bottom in the Premier Division table with one win and five defeats from their opening six games. Their next game is at home to Longford on Saturday evening.

Newell received his second red card of the season in Tuesday's defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.

Squad members are believed to have voiced concerns about aspects of tactical preparation for games.