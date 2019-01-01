Confirmed: Vinny Perth is the new Dundalk head coach

Vinny Perth has been named Dundalk's new head coach with the responsibility for all footballing activities across the Oriel Park club

Perth, who served as Stephen Kenny's assistant-manager since 2013, has been promoted to the role of Head Coach following Kenny's departure in November.

Ruaidhri Higgins, who has worked as an Opposition Analyst at the club since 2017, has been promoted to the role of Assistant Head Coach.

John Gill, who led Dundalk Football Club to promotion in 2008 in his previous spell with the club, will have specific responsibility for the first team, and will be assisted by Perth on first team matters.

“I am delighted to have been appointed Head Coach at Dundalk Football Club, and am excited by the challenges ahead, namely defending our League of Ireland and FAI Cup trophies, and embarking on another European campaign," Perth said.

“I’d like to thank the Chairman, and the rest of the board, for showing faith in myself, Ruaidhri and John, as well as for their great support on and off the pitch. I feel strongly that continuity is the key to taking Dundalk Football Club forward, a view that the board also share. I look forward to working with all the staff at the club, and I particularly wish to welcome John Gill back in his new role.

“As First Team Coach, John is someone who will bring vital experience, hard work and dedication to the club. John and I have shared football ideas and philosophies for many years and I am excited to work with him. John brings a huge level of experience to the management team.

“I would like to stress to all supporters of Dundalk Football Club, that all the planning and preparation is well underway as we embark on our pre-season schedule. After a grueling but highly successful campaign in 2018, everyone at the club is motivated and ready to get going again. I’m looking forward to seeing all of our supporters in February for our first league game against Sligo.”

