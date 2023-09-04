Confirmed: Shelbourne’s Jack Moylan will be leaving to join Lincoln City at the end of the season

Jack Moylan is set to leave Shelbourne for a move to England at the end of the season

Shelbourne have confirmed that Jack Moylan will leave the club to join Lincoln City at the end of the League of Ireland season.

The League One side have been pursuing Moylan for some time and it was thought possible the move could go through in the summer window.

However, Moylan (22) is an important player for Shels and independent.ie reported in July that the timing of his exit to Lincoln would be influenced by Shelbourne's state of play.

Damien Duff was reluctant to let him go when he was short of options in the attacking department.

Shels will be due €60,000 in compensation, with Moylan allowing his contract to run down to take up the option in England.

There were discussions about Lincoln paying a larger amount up front to get the deal done quicker, but this scenario was always on the table.

If Shels achieve their goal of qualifying for Europe, it would be worth considerably more than the difference in finance available for cashing in on Moylan earlier.

The playmaker has been a revelation for Shels since they picked him up from Bohs on a free off the back of a successful loan spell at Wexford.

He will join a club managed by Mark Kennedy with a heavy Irish flavour. Danny Mandroiu, Seán Roughan, Paudie O'Connor and Dylan Duffy have all spent time in the League of Ireland.

Lincoln sporting director Jez George said: “I hope that this news is a bonus to our supporters and exciting news after the closing of the transfer window. We didn’t want to announce anything on deadline day to be respectful to Shelbourne due to their crucial game against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

“We really forward to Jack joining our Irish contingent in January. He is an exciting young talent, who we look forward to developing at Lincoln City and a player that we have tracked extensively and watched progress under the guidance of Damien Duff. In the meantime, we wish Jack well in first helping Shelbourne qualify for Europe.”

Moylan starred in Shels' win over the Saints that leaves them fifth in the table, four points behind the Inchicore side who hold the all-important third spot.