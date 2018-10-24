Confirmed: Harry Kenny to take charge of St Patrick's Athletic in 2019

Harry Kenny has been named as the new St Patrick's Athletic manager.

Harry Kenny has been named as the new St Patrick's Athletic manager.

He succeeds Liam Buckley, who recently left the Inchicore side after seven-years in charge.

Kenny previously served as an assistant under Buckley in their title-winning season of 2013.

The former Bray Wanderers boss will take charge of the Saints for the 2019 season and speaking to stpatsfc.com, he expressed his delight at working again with the Inchicore club.

"I am absolutely honoured to be appointed first team manager of St Pat's. During my playing career in the League of Ireland, Pat's were always a club I admired and having coached at the club in 2013 in a season which we won the league title, I have a great fondness for the club," he said

"It is a privilege to be named manager and I look forward to get going and working with the players next season as we now look to plan and prepare ahead of the 2019 season.

"In taking on the job at the club, I am leaving the FAI/ETB player development course after around 10 years. I met many great football people throughout my work there and I would like to thank John Delaney and everyone at the FAI for their support during my time there."

Commenting on the appointment of Kenny as first team manager, St Patrick's Athletic executive chairman Garrett Kelleher expressed his happiness at the appointment.

"We are delighted to have Harry back at St Patrick's Athletic. We look forward to the next chapter at the club and expect to be back challenging at the top end of the table in 2019."

Online Editors