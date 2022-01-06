Confirmed: Drogheda United defender James Brown joins Blackburn Rovers on free transfer

CHAMPIONSHIP side Blackburn Rovers have completed the signing of Drogheda United full back James Brown.

The 23-year-old impressed for Drogheda last season and after a short trial at Ewood Park, he has earned himself a move, on a short-term contract, but he moves on a free transfer so there's no fee involved for Drogheda, who are also likely to lose Killian Philips and David Odumoso to the UK this month.

"Rovers are pleased to announce the permanent signing of Irish full-back James Brown. The 23-year-old joins on a free transfer from Drogheda United after impressing on trial with the club last month," the club said today.



"An attacking right-back, Brown started his career at Shelbourne, where he broke into the first team at the age of 18. Brown is expected to initially link up with Rovers’ Under-23s, whilst also providing cover and competition for the right-back role in the senior squad."