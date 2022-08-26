Conference League draw: All you need to know about Shamrock Rovers’ European opponents

Late on Thursday night, Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley spoke about a discussion with his players in January.

It was a gathering where they laid out the target of qualifying for the group stage of the Europa Conference League, a goal they have managed to achieve via the back-door route of winning one Champions League tie and losing the next one before doing the same in the Europa League.

But there was another element to the mission statement. “The talk in January wasn’t let’s get to the groups and go and have a party,” said Bradley, outlining how they want to become the first Irish side to reach a knockout stage. “The aim is to get out of the group. We’re not silly. I know the draw has to be nice but that’s our aim.”

Yesterday afternoon, the Rovers group learned their fate. Within the dressing-room, there were different views on what they wanted.

Players who fancied a glamour tie, with Villarreal, West Ham and Fiorentina foremost in the mind, were disappointed.

And there would be no joy for the individuals that wanted Rovers to benefit from third-seed status by landing an average side in Pot 4. The Riga side that fluked its way beyond Linfield or Kosovo’s Ballkani would have appealed even if it’s not the kind of encounter they would have imagined in their group stage daydreams.

In the end, Rovers have landed something in the middle. They have no reason to be terrified of a pool comprised of Gent (Belgium), Molde (Norway) and Djurgarden (Sweden) but it’s hardly a great outcome either.

The Swedes are only ranked below Rovers because they have not participated as regularly in European competition, but they are challenging at the top of a competitive league.

Molde are top of the Norwegian top flight and scored four away in Austria to eliminate Wolfsberger after a shock first leg defeat put them under pressure.

Ironically enough, it’s Gent, the highest-seeded protagonist, that look to be in ropier form. They were well beaten by Omonia Nicosia over two legs to drop down from the Europa League whereas Djurgarden steamrolled APOEL in the second leg to qualify.

In truth, it’s entirely possible that all six matches will be of similar difficulty for the League of Ireland champions.

Nevertheless, there is a confidence they will be able to hold their own with veteran goalkeeper Alan Mannus – who remains coy about whether he will play on or not beyond the end of this season – articulating the opinion that they will fancy their chances in Tallaght in particular.

The late header by Andy Lyons against Ferencvaros on Thursday was meaningless in the context of a tie that was lost in Hungary, yet it maintains a 100 per cent winning home record in continental fare this term.

“When you look at the teams that we have played, Ludogorets and Ferencvaros especially, two teams that have been in the group stages, for us to have gotten the results we’ve gotten against them sends a message that we are a hard team to play against at our place,” stressed Mannus, with Rovers learning the order of the fixtures today.

“We’ve played against Swedish (AIK) and Norwegian teams (Brann) in the last few years and we have done well against them. So we have that bit of experience. We know we can give any team in Europe a tough game, especially in Tallaght.”

Rovers will respect high-calibre opponents. But they should not be intimidated by them.

Rovers’ Europa Conference League rivals

Gent (Belgium)

How did they get here?

Third place finish in last year’s Belgian league qualified them for the Europa League playoffs where they exited after a 4-0 defeat the hands of Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia

European pedigree?

Top seeds on account of some decent runs and Belgium’s high standing. Reached the round of 16 in Conference League last season.

Best known for?

They have a top-class academy with Kevin de Bruyne the highest profile export

Location

The club is based in Ghent, a city with a population of 260,000 people. They play in the 20,000 capacity Ghelamco Arena.



Molde (Norway)

How did they get here?

They finished second in the top flight, three points behind the Bodo Glimt side that narrowly missed out on the Champions League. The Norwegian league leaders cruised through three Conference League rounds against Elfsborg (Sweden), Kisvarda (Hungary) and Wolfsberger (Austria).

European pedigree?

This is their third group stage run, with the previous two in the Europa League including 2020 where they won home and away against Dundalk. In 2016 they topped a group with Fenerbahce, Ajax and Sevilla.

Best known for?

The club that launched Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career. He had two successful stints as manager having starred as a player.

Location

Molde has a population of just over 26,000 but it still has the Aker Stadium, a 11,000 capacity venue with an artificial pitch.



Djurgardens IF (Sweden)

How did they get here?

Third-placed finish in Sweden last term, two points off the top in a thrilling title race. Saw off Rijeka (Croatia), Sepsi (Romania) and then notably APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) to get here, a 3-0 home win making a statement following a 3-2 away loss.

European pedigree?

This is their first group stage campaign; they were regular participants in the early 2000s when Shamrock Rovers and Cork were amongst the teams they knocked out but they had a decade off the scene between 2008 and 2018.

Best known for?

They have an passionate fanbase who travelled in huge numbers when they visited Dublin to face Rovers in 2002. Djurgarden are 12 times champions of Sweden.

Location

Based in the Johanneshov district of Stockholm and play in the 30,000 Tele2 Stadium.