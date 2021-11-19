Colm Whelan’s winning streak fires UCD to cusp of promotion

Colm Whelan of UCD, centre, celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League First Division Play-Off Final against Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

As so often the case this season, Colm Whelan proved UCD’s match-winner with a stunning free-kick goal and a sublime assist to put the Students into the Premier Division promotion/relegation play-off.

They deservedly beat Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park in this First Division play-off final, and Andy Myler’s Students will now meet Waterford next Friday to decide which division the respective sides will play in next season.

Though roared on by very much the majority of support in the stand, Bray found themselves on the back foot for the bulk of the first half, labouring to get on the ball as College’s Paul Doyle and Dara Keane dominated midfield.

In the chief chance of the half, the frame of their goal rescued Bray on 37 minutes.

Right-back Michael Gallagher’s excellent ball down the right sent Keane to the end line.

The pull-back found Whelan who took a touch before rifling a drive off Brian Maher’s left-hand post.

Maher twice saved well from Whelan and Liam Kerrigan before being given no chance for UCD’s opening goal on 68 minutes as Andrew Quinn’s foul on Whelan proved costly.

Whelan took the direct strike himself, thumping the ball past the wall to enter the corner of the net for his 26th goal in all competitions this season.

Ireland U-21 international Whelan then turned provider with a delightful chipped pass for the impressive Doyle to cut past a defender and drill a shot to the net on 87 minutes.

Bray Wanderers – Maher; Byrne, Quinn, Barry, Barnett; Graydon, Lovic (Kinsella 80), O’Farrell, Craven (Verdon 75); Kavanagh; Doyle.

UCD – Healy; Gallagher, O’Brien, Todd, Osam; Keaney; Kerrigan, Keane (Dignam 90), Brennan, Doyle (Verdon 90); Whelan.

Ref – Oliver Moran (Dublin)