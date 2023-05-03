Colin Healy reported to have stepped down as Cork City boss

Colin Healy’s time at Cork City appears to be at an end with an official statement on his position expected in the next 24 hours.

Reports of Healy’s departure, which first surfaced on local media in Cork, come on the day that Liam Buckley was appointed as City’s sporting director but it’s believed that the Corkman was already considering his position after a sticky run of results.

Healy led his hometown club back to the Premier Division at the second attempt last year after stepping up from a role in the academy where he carved out a fine reputation.

It wasn’t quite a role he was desperate to take with Healy understood to have reservations about committing to a career in first team management.

He also needed to step away at one stage last term for personal reasons.

Cork sit second from bottom in the Premier Division table, five points behind eighth placed Drogheda (ninth is a playoff) and three clear of bottom placed UCD.

Their next game is against St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday, a game that represents change for both sides with Tim Clancy stepping away from Inchicore on Monday.

Clancy does have a good relationship with Cork owner Dermot Usher but he is not expected to make a swift return to the game.