Colin Healy admits winter of reflection changed Cork City’s fortunes

Cork City boss Colin Healy admits that a winter of reflection was necessary to bring about a turnaround in the Leesiders' fortunes as they aim to make a Premier Division return.

Healy learned on the job last year in his first full year in management, with Cork finishing sixth in the First Division, 24 points off Shelbourne.

It put the former Irish international under some pressure given that second tier status is hard to swallow for City fans given they were double winners as recently as 2017.

However, the club now has a spring back in its step with Cork a point clear at the top of the table with a game in hand over second placed Galway who visit Turner's Cross on Friday night with a bumper crowd expected.

There's an extra spice in the game as Galway have John Caulfield in the dugout, the man in charge for their 2017 heroics who subsequently departed under a cloud in 2019 after changes at boardroom level.

Healy is not concentrating on that angle, but has opened up on how he had to reevaluate his principles to get things right.

"It was tough, we were playing good football but we weren't getting the results," he told the LOI Central Podcast.

"I came from academy football, and there it's about developing the player and results don't really matter. We came into first team football, we were playing a nice style of football, playing out from the back, but we were getting beaten.

"I had to sit down, and say 'listen, I'm the manager of this football club, I need to change my ways here a small bit, we need to start winning games so I need to change the formation and the way we play.'"

That has paid off and Cork are now favourites to return to the Premier, although Galway are pushing them close. Both teams are full time operations, which is unusual for the level they are operating at, and it paints a picture of why the stakes are so high.

Healy (42) is enjoying the challenge of senior management and says the variety of experiences he went through during his playing career, with two broken legs halting his progress after early promise, proving invaluable in terms of understanding the mindset of his squad.

"I've played at a high level and a lower level. I was very lucky to play for Ireland and be in a very good Celtic dressing room, learning from people and how they trained and looked after themselves. I went down the leagues and saw not so good dressing rooms and not so good professionals," he says.

"Going into management, I've learned how to deal with players and how to get the best out of them. When you do your badges, it's great for how to play the game and different formations but management is dealing with the person and how to get the best out of the person."

Both of the meetings between the teams this year have gone to the away side, but Healy feels his side can change that stat if they perform to their maximum.

He stressed the Caulfield factor won't be playing on his mind.

"All I do is focus on our team, and our job. If we do our job, to the best of our ability, that should be enough. I don't get caught on the line with other managers. I focus on our team and what we do," he said.

"Hopefully it will be an entertaining game, a big crowd, and we put on a performance for the fans."



