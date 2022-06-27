| 14.1°C Dublin

'Cobh role too good to turn down' – Shane Keegan

Shane Keegan. Credit: Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell

Shane Keegan says the opportunity to return to management with Cobh Ramblers was ‘too good to turn down.’

The First Division club this morning announced Keegan as their new boss - filling the void left by the departure of Darren Murphy who exited after disappointing results left Cobh sitting second from bottom.

It marks a return to front line management for Keegan who had recently taken up a post with the Treaty United academy.

However the former Wexford and Galway United boss - who also had a spell as first team manager in Dundalk in the chaos of 2020 and 2021 without actually being responsible for team decisions - had made no secret of his desire to land a senior job again.

Keegan has signed a deal that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2023 season.

