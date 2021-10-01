Clinical Shamrock Rovers edge closer to retaining title with win over Derry

A cash injection on the back of a €2billion windfall for the club’s president should make Derry City a force to be reckoned with next season and be the main challengers to Shamrock Rovers and what is likely to be a bid for a three-in-a-row for the Hoops.

But last night, just like across the whole season, Derry were shown how far they have to go to match the Dublin club as City, unable to make the most of an early lead at Tallaght Stadium, fell to a 2-1 defeat and today find themselves 20 points behind Rovers.

Derry have some fine talent, Ronan Boyce and Jack Malone in particular, but lacked the nous needed to win games like this as Rovers look to seal the 2021 title and then steel themselves for the challenge to come.

Retaining the title is now a formality for Stephen Bradley’s side, thanks to their own form – this was their fourth straight win – and the inability of the chasing pack to make them work for it.

Despite their late win in Drogheda, St Patrick’s Athletic are off the pace and Rovers could be 12 points ahead by next weekend when the Saints are not in action, and it’s almost time for Rovers supporters to start working out the date when the title can be sealed.

Wins like this one have helped as they had to work for it, but as well as effort they have finesse as the crucial goal from Danny Mandroiu, at the end of the first half, was worthy of a big stage.

Mandroiu’s goal had Rovers in front at the break, at the end of an absorbing first 45 minutes where Derry matched the champions for long spells but were bested by Hoops’ clinical edge.

It was City who actually took the lead, thanks to a former Rovers player. Seán Gannon conceded a soft free-kick which set up the opportunity for the impressive Malone to whip the ball into the box and left-back Lafferty timed his run and jump perfectly to connect and beat one-time team-mate Alan Mannus with a superb header.

Rovers’ run of clean sheets was at an end and they needed a rapid response, Richie Towell first to threaten when he had a shot which Nathan Gartside saved while on 13 minutes Grace and Roberto Lopes went close to equalising, and on 17 minutes City needed a clever block from Eoin Toal to avert danger.



And on 19 minutes Rovers drew level, a goal similar to the opener in its making as Ronan Finn sent in a cross and Grace was the defender who came up with the header to score.

Mandroiu was struggling to get the space he needed to impact the game but just before half-time he did just that. A move down the left, started by wing-back Barry Cotter, drew Rory Gaffney into the game, he was confident enough to try a backheel and that left Mandroiu with just the finish.

Derry scored three on their previous visit to Dublin but could manage only one in Tallaght, as Malone’s set-pieces were not enough to threaten Mannus, bar a 52nd-minute header from Lafferty.

Rovers were also unable to work Nathan Gartside that much, the City ’keeper fumbling a save from Dylan Watts on 54 minutes but making a swift recovery, though he was needed at his best to deny Gaffney on 64 minutes, and Richie Towell was wide of the target with his effort six minutes from time.

Losing the impressive Cotter to injury was a concern but Rovers got minutes into the legs of subs Neil Farrugia and Aaron Greene after spells out with injury while Aidomo Emakhu, also showed what he can offer as Rovers, again, showed why they are champions.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Gannon, Lopes, Grace; Finn, Watts (Greene 71), Towell, O’Neill, Cotter (Farrugia 78); Mandroiu (McCann 78); Gaffney (Emakhu 84).

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, McJannet, Toal, Lafferty; Malone (Fitzgerald 75), Harkin, Hery (McLaughlin 65); McGonigle, Akintunde, Junior.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin