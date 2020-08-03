Clinical Derry City outsmart St Pat's to take the points at Inchicore

Derry City enjoyed their first trip to Dublin in 2020 by claiming a 2-0 win away to St Patrick's Athletic, on a night when debutant James Akintunde announced his presence in the league with a goal for the Candystripes.

City had been below par on the opening night of the season's restart, at home to Sligo Rovers, but they looked a lot sharper in Richmond Park, enjoying a win on the day when the city paid tribute to local hero, and club supporter, John Hume, goals in the second half from Akintunte and Conor McCormack.

Derry boss Declan Devine didn't hold back in his criticism of his side for their sub-par display in Friday's defeat at home to Sligo Rovers, and there was a suggestion he would wield the axe to his side. Instead it was more of a scalpel than a rusty axe, three changes made to his starting XI with Colm Horgan, Jack Malone and debutant James Akintunde added to the side.

And City certainly had more shape about them than they showed in that tame loss to Sligo, decent spells of possession and a number of chances, though sadly for them it was too many half-chances and not enough to really trouble Saints keeper Brendan Clarke.

St Pat's had started well, captain Robbie Benson on the advance as early as the sixth minute with a decent move and shot which forced a save from Peter Cherrie, and on 15 minutes Jamie Lennon's free kick dropped nicely for Rory Feely, but his headed effort was well wide.

Derry settled into their surroundings in what was their first visit to Dublin in 2020. Some good work by Walter Figuera teed up a chance for Gerard Bruna and then on 20 minutes Joe Thomson wasn't too far away with a well-struck effort.

Sloppiness in possession from Saints man Shane Griffin carved out an opening for Figuera on 26 minutes but he was unable to find the target.

Pat's came up with their best passage of play on 33 minutes, a good ball out of defence from Lee Desmond which was latched onto by Benson and he whipped in a cross which just didn't fall for the inrushing Georgie Kelly.

Pat's made a change at the break but it was Derry who started the second half with a fresher approach, going 1-0 up four minutes after the restart thanks to Akintunde, an assist from Jack Malone after good build-up play from Colm Horgan.

Griffin and Kelly had opportunities for Pat's, Griffin testing Cherrie with a shot from distance but Kelly had a frustrating debut and was replaced by Martin Ronnie.

Their second goal was claimed by McCormack, a fine finish from the man who won an FAI Cup with the Saints, but sloppy play in their own half by Pat's gifted the ball, and the goal, to McCormack.

St Pat's had chances in the closing stages and had Cherrie under pressure but he held firm, claimed a clean sheet and Derry took home the win.

St Patrick's Athletic: Clarke; McNally, Desmond, Feely; Lennon (Burns 76), Ward (Forrester 50); Titov (McClelland, 46), Benson, Gibson (Markey 76), Griffin; Kelly (Rennie 63).

Derry City: Cherrie; Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; McCormack; Horgan, Malone (Clifford 88), Thomson, Bruna (Mallon 65), Figuera; Akintunde (Harkin 85).

Referee: Rob Hennessy

Online Editors