Clifford spot on as brace of penalties seal points for Derry

Ibrahim Meite of Derry City, top, celebrates with team-mates after Conor Clifford, 16, scored their second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Waterford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Derry City picked up a valuable win thanks to two Conor Clifford penalties at the Brandywell last night.

After late defeats to both Bohs and Sligo in the past week, the pressure was on City, and they responded well.

The game was headed to a goalless half-time until a moment of controversy arrived when Olunatunmise Subowale barged into the back of Walter Figueira, and referee Rob Hennessey pointed to the penalty spot.

Clifford, on his first start in 11 games, stepped up to take the spot kick and sent Brian Murphy the wrong way.

City appealed for another penalty two minutes into the second half when Conor McCormack went down but this time ref Hennessey said no. Brian Murphy then kept Waterford in the game with a sensational close range stop to deny Ibrahim Meite. Figueira again won a free kick, this time on the left of the area and Stephen Mallon’s low delivery was on a plate for Meite, but Murphy somehow kept it out.

Waterford were having trouble curbing the threat of Figueira and just moments later he cut inside and drilled a brilliant effort at goal, but again Murphy was there, tipping the ball over the bar.

The Candystripes were well on top now and they got in behind again, Stephen Mallon getting to the byline where he puled it back for Figueira who side-footed wide. However, as the City man shot, he was wiped out completely by a late tackle from Robbie McCourt. Clifford stepped up again and cheekily sent a Panenka-style penalty past Murphy.

DERRY CITY – Cherrie; Horgan, Toal, McJannett, Coll; Clifford, Harkin, McCormack (Malone, 85), Mallon; Figueira, Meite (Akintunde, 70).

WATERFORD – Murphy; Wilson (Power, 52), Davidson, McCourt, Sobowale (Byrne, 59); Weir, O’Keefe (Walsh, 84), Martin, Fitzgerald (Griffin, 59); Coote, Smith.

REF – R Hennessey.

