Cleary strikes late in derby to steer Dundalk away from relegation strife

Daniel Cleary of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's winner against Drogheda at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

At the beginning of this season, everyone involved with Drogheda United would have accepted a scenario where they found themselves sitting a point behind local rivals Dundalk with two games to go.

But a dramatic year has rebooted expectations, with Tim Clancy’s team providing much more bang for their buck than the full-time outfit up the road with a wage bill from another planet. Daniel Cleary’s 85th-minute winner for the away side finally sees Dundalk overtake their neighbours, and get into a position where they can look up rather than down.

They are now six clear of the relegation play-off place and just two points off fourth spot, albeit with a game more played than all of the other teams around them besides Drogheda.

Fourth would be enough for Europe if St Patrick’s Athletic defeat Bohemians in the FAI Cup and with bottom-placed Longford up next, it’s not far-fetched to imagine Dundalk having something to play for on the final day of a frenetic season, even if ongoing takeover talks are much more important in the bigger picture.

Meanwhile, Clancy’s Drogheda, who face away games at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers to finish the season, are now the ones looking nervously over their shoulder.

The first half of this game provided ample material for fans of clichés around local derbies: it was combative, tight, well-contested or a variety of other words that are a polite way of saying that it wasn’t very entertaining.

In truth, the highlight was the home fans unfurling a banner which read: “Love Peak 6, Hate Dundalk” a tribute to the Oriel Park club’s US overlords who continue to dither over a proposed sale.

Assertiveness was lacking in attacking areas in the first half, with Drogheda setting out in a solid shape with defensive midfielders Gary Deegan and Killian Phillips protecting their back three.

At times, the intention appeared to be to allow Dundalk to keep the ball before striking on the counter. Neither side were particularly successful with their respective endeavours and the only drama prior to the interval was a pair of disallowed set-piece goals at either end.

From the restart, however, the budgetary difference in the respective squads came to the fore as Dundalk began to move the ball quicker and press harder to force mistakes and find space.

They should have been ahead by the hour mark with David Odumosu fumbling a Will Patching shot onto the crossbar, escaping a blooper reel entry, before Seán Murray shot wide from close range and a flurry of corners prompted a series of near misses. But Drogheda regrouped after weathering that storm, and created a few half chances of their own as Dundalk lost their momentum.

Indeed, we were entering that uncomfortable stage of a scoreless draw where it seemed as though both teams were more intent on avoiding defeat.

There would be a twist, though, as the Lilywhites got going again to win a free-kick in dangerous territory. Murray’s dangerous delivery was flicked on by Michael Duffy and Cleary managed to bundle Odumosu’s attempted save over the line, an ugly goal that was beautiful to the away section in a sold-out crowd and a jubilant Vinny Perth.

Drogheda United – Odumosu, Redmond, O’Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Phillips, Kane; Markey (Corcoran 87), Doyle, Murray (Lyons 63).

Dundalk – Cherrie, Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Stanton, Patching; Kelly (Ben Amar 90), Murray (Nattestad 90), Duffy; Hoban (McMillan 83).

Ref – Rob Harvey