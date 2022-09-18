Classy Shels march into Cup semi-finals with stunning victory over abysmal Bohs

HAVING waited a long ten years to get as far as the FAI Cup semi-final, Shelbourne found their pathway into the last four to be far easier than expected as they breezed past a dismal Bohemians.

And to add to the pain for the away side, the Reds' first goal in their 3-0 home win was scored by Jack Moylan, a player released by Bohs, with the second and third netted by former Shamrock Rovers man Sean Boyd. The Gypsies, booed off by the few remaining supporters at the end, offered nothing, just two attempts on target in the final quarter when the game was well and truly beyond them.

The Cup loss ends the season for Bohs but there is much more to come from the Damien Duff story at Shels. Beaten finalists in 2011 and semi-final losers in 2012, this Reds side have beaten First Division, non-league and now Premier Division sides to get into the last four and it will take a strong side to deny them a Lansdowne Road day out in November. Duff's stamp is all over this hard-working and energetic outfit.

Boyd would expect to claim the man of the match award but Shels had heroes all over the park. Shane Farrell was superb, Matty Smith a constant threat while sub Brian McManus bossed the midfield for the hour he was on.

Shels really had the game sewn up with almost two thirds of the tie left to play, a deserved 2-0 half time lead after a dominant display. In what was the biggest game of the season for Bohs, with the Cup their only route to Europe, they put on their worst performance in a forgettable season and were a disjointed side second best in every area.

Shels carved Bohs open on 20 minutes to take the lead, a move started by John Ross Wilson. Moylan took the ball, played a one-two with Matty Smith and fired home his third goal in three Cup ties, although he had to leave the action minutes later due to injury.

On 24 minutes Shane Farrell got the better of Conor Levingston and sent in a shot which was narrowly wide, while sub Brian McManus collected Boyd's clever lay off and tested Jon McCracken on 37 minutes. A minute later Shels had doubled their lead when Farrell's ball into the box was not dealt with by the Bohs defence and Boyd was left free to fire home from close range.

Ref Rob Harvey was a busy man just before half time when tempers flared after James Clarke went in on Farrell. Home fans bayed for a red card but Harvey booked four players (Cameron Ledwidge, Conor Levingston, Ethon Varian and Clarke) and also showed the yellow card to Damien Duff for his protests.

The Bohs interim management team of Trevor Croly and Derek Pender reacted to that dismal first half by making four changes at the break, but with new personnel and a new shape it was the same old story, with Bohs way off the pace and Shels dominant.

Keeper Jon McCracken was needed to block the advancing Boyd on 51 minutes while Bohs suffered another blow on 64 minutes when Wilson was forced off with injury, leaving Bohs with a chunk of the game to play with all five subs made.

Their defence was now shapeless and Shels exposed that again on 76 minutes, Boyd making the most of slack possession by Ciaran Kelly, rounding Rory Feely and slotting the ball past McCracken.

That goal came on either side of the only threats from Bohs, shots from subs Jordan Flores and Ryan Burke saved by keeper Brendan Clarke who was having a quiet day as Shels looked likely to add a fourth. It may not have came but Duff's men had made a real statement about the balance of power between the northside clubs.

SHELS - Clarke; Byrne, Ledwidge, Griffin; Farrell, Molloy, Lunney, Wilson; Smith (Dervin 81), Moylan (McManus 33); Boyd (Carr 85).

BOHS - McCracken; Doherty (Murphy 46), Feely, Kelly, Wilson (Burke 64); Clarke (Twardek 46), Levingston; O'Sullivan (Flores 46), Burt, McDaid (Coote 46); Varian.

REF - R Harvey