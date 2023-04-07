Classy Shamrock Rovers enjoy Easter rising as they sink Bohemians

Bohemians 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

The giddy talk around Phibsborough before this derby was that a Bohs victory would move them 13 points clear of their bitter rivals.

What unfolded was a reminder of why these sides were separated by 33 points at the end of last season.

Bohs have made huge strides under Declan Devine, but this encounter illustrated the road they have to travel with Shamrock Rovers dominant after overcoming a torrid opening – the quality of Graham Burke and Jack Byrne and the power of Rory Gaffney and Neil Farrugia central to their success.

The Hoops were flirting with crisis mode going into the international break but back-to-back wins at Oriel Park and Dalymount Park, combined with last night’s shock reverse for Derry on home turf, puts Stephen Bradley’s charges seven points off top spot with UCD up next. Rovers might remember it as their Easter rising if this season goes to plan.

It wasn’t looking good for the champions after a quarter of an hour, their early difficulties related to a tough week that was kept under wraps until the team-sheet was released.

A fever in the camp took Gary O’Neill, Richie Towell and Johnny Kenny, three starters in last week’s win in Dundalk, out of the equation. Aaron Greene was also struck down.

O’Neill’s loss weakened Rovers in the defensive midfield department with Bohs playmaker Ali Coote sniffing out the space between his Estonian replacement Markus Poom and the Hoops back three.

He was the key player in the early battles, with Bohs also utilising the pace of Dylan Connolly on the right side, the speedster getting in behind Seán Kavanagh to put the ball on a plate for the inrushing Coote who fired narrowly wide.

Rovers defender Lee Grace was then called upon to make a superb last-ditch challenge after Coote’s through ball released Connolly. The Hoops were under the cosh.

However, they sent out a side packed with technical assurance and just needed a sustained spell of possession to relax and gain a foothold.

Byrne started to drop deeper and impose himself on proceedings with Burke starting to roam around to good effect too. With Gaffney asking more questions of Bohs’ Polish centre-halves than any of their previous opponents, Hoops pressure followed.

There was a let-off for Bohs when Seán Hoare’s header from a set-piece routine struck the bar, but they didn’t heed the lesson and they switched off before the interval when a Burke cross was only partially cleared.

Paddy Kirk and Declan McDaid were both drawn to Byrne in the aftermath, the Ireland international too sharp as he manipulated the space to send in a ball that was glanced to the net by the unmarked Farrugia.

The Rovers celebrations led by Byrne and Burke enraged Bohs fans with tensions threatening to spill over and extra gardaí drifted into that section for the second half.

Most of the action was at the other end, though, with Bohs kept at arm’s length after the restart.

Devine had clearly urged his front four to press on Rovers where possible, but the Hoops kept cool and once they negotiated that threat, there was ample space for Burke and Byrne to create dangerous opportunities and they always had the Gaffney option if they needed to go direct.

Hoare had threatened from a set-piece before the insurance goal, a scrappy affair with Byrne’s deep free-kick converted by Gaffney after the ball bounced off the head of Krystian Nowak, the general sense of confusion in the Bohs ranks reflecting that this was too much, too soon.

Bohemians – Talbot, Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; Buckley (McManus 59), McDonnell; Connolly (Twardek 68), Coote (Williams 76), McDaid (O’Sullivan 68); Afolabi.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Cleary, Hoare, Grace; Farrugia, Watts (Lopes 89), Poom, Kavanagh (Clarke 89); Burke (Nugent 81), Byrne (Ferizaj 89); Gaffney (Kenny 81).

Ref – Rob Harvey