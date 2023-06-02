Classy James Clarke on target to help Bohemians outwit weakened Sligo

Bohemians 2, Sligo Rovers 0

Declan McDaid of Bohemians celebrates with team-mates, Jordan Flores, left, and Kacper Radkowski after scoring their side's second goal against Sligo Rovers at Dalymount Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Bohemians rediscovered their scoring touch to pick apart a patchwork Sligo Rovers and get some points on the board at home before back-to-back away games.

A goal in each half from the sublime James Clarke and sub Declan McDaid saw Sligo lose for the fourth time in five games but the major plus for Bohs, who had failed to score in their previous two outings in Dalymount Park, was the return to the starting XI for the first time in 11 matches of attacker James Akintunde.

Clarke got a standing ovation when he was substituted with 12 minutes left but Akintunde, starting for only the sixth time in an injury-scarred season, also deserved praise as he was a constant threat with his movement and ability to bring others into the play.

Injury and suspension had left Sligo boss John Russell with a weak hand to play at Dalymount Park as he was forced to start without a recognised senior central defender. And their already-grim situation got even worse, as defender Éanna Clancy and then midfielder Greg Bolger were both forced off injured before the midway point of the first half.

And while it took them 32 minutes to break down Sligo, Bohs were always in control. Akintunde had added some zest to the Bohs attack and was a handful for the Sligo defence as the home side came close from a set-piece on 18 minutes, Jordan Flores testing goalkeeper Luke McNicholas from a free-kick. Kris Twardek then went close with a shot against his former side on 22 minutes and Rovers needed Johann Brannefalk to stand firm and block a shot from Ali Coote.

But Bohs had their breakthrough on 32 minutes, Twardek playing in Clarke who showed composure to control the ball and fire past Luke McNicholas.

With Sligo striker Max Mata starved of assistance, Bohs were likely to score again, Krystian Nowak hitting the crossbar from Coote’s cross with a header on the hour mark, and the second goal did finally come on 67 minutes, Twardek’s cross from the right touched on by Coote and sub McDaid showed composure in the box to fire home.

Sligo wasted subsequent chances to get back into the game, Mata and Frank Liivak heading wide when in good positions, but James Talbot in the Bohs goal had one of his quieter nights while teenage sub Chris Lotefa almost nicked a third only to be denied by McNicholas.

BOHEMIANS – Talbot; Benn, Nowak, Radkowski, Flores; Buckley, McDonnell; Coote (Lotefa 90), Clarke (O’Sullivan 78), Twardek; Akintunde (McDaid 61).

SLIGO ROVERS – McNicholas; Brannefalk, Clancy (Lafferty 8), Morohan, Hutchinson; Cawley, Bolger (Browning 28); Liivak, Barlow (Radosavljevic 66), Fitzgerald; Mata.

REF – E O’Shea