Classy Derry far too slick for dismal Saints

Cameron Dummigan of Derry City, second from right, celebrates with team-mate Cameron McJannet, right, after scoring their side's fourth goal against St Patrick's Athletic in Richmond Park. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Saint Patrick’s Athletic took the notion of being good hosts to their visitors to the extreme by handing league leaders Derry City the easiest three points they can expect to gather on the road this season.

The Saints had, in general, been quite mean at home this term, just one goal conceded in the previous five games at Richmond Park, but Tim Clancy’s side switched between being over-generous and shambolic. They gifted a clinical Derry three goals in the first half alone, with Dubliner Brandon Kavanagh marking his return to his native city with a superb display.

Pat’s were, along with Dundalk, the side expected to do something to avoid the 2022 title becoming a two-horse race between leaders Derry and second-placed Shamrock Rovers. But if this was their audition, Pat’s didn’t just fluff their lines, they didn’t even look at home on the same stage as City, this their heaviest home defeat since 2016.

The Saints players last night headed for the sanctuary of the dressing room at half time with some boos from home fans ringing in their ears, but the second 45 minutes offered nothing better and no relief for home fans, who wonder how Clancy will now regroup and rebuild morale ahead of three successive away games.

City have now won on all four visits to Dublin this season and, should they put Bohemians and Pat’s (again) to the sword at home over the next two games, Derry’s trip back to the capital to play Shamrock Rovers in two weeks’ time could be a season-defining game.

Former Saints man Matty Smith’s start to life at Derry has been held up by injury as this was only his fifth start, but he wasted no time in putting down a marker, scoring the lead goal after only four minutes. Pat’s were too slack in possession in their own half, Chris Forrester caught out by Kavanagh, Derry patiently played the ball in, and Kavanagh’s clever pass found Smith, who made no mistake from the edge of the area. And the home side almost played themselves into trouble just four minutes later, Adam O’Reilly also lax in possession at the edge of his own box, but Jamie McGonigle’s goal was offside.

On 14 minutes Joe Redmond followed the trend, caught in possession by Will Patching but his shot was wide.

On the half-hour mark, Derry were 2-0 up, Pat’s again wide open as Patching set up Smith to provide the assist for a McGonigle shot. There was something of a revival from the home side after that, but a series of corners did not trouble the goal of ex-Saint Brian Maher, and three minutes from half time Derry had their third, once again Pat’s mere onlookers as Kavanagh’s pass split the home defence and McGonigle was calm with his finish.

Pat’s man Jack Scott was replaced at half time but in reality any of the starting XI could have been hauled off, the second half a case of more dominance from City who claimed a fourth goal, again set up by an awful pass out of defence from Pats, Redmond the guilty one here, then Patching with the ball in to the sublime Cameron Dummigan who made the most of having the freedom of Inchicore and fired home from the edge of the box on 61 minutes, not one Pat’s player within reach of Dummigan.

Derry had the option to empty their bench and get minutes into the legs of players like Evan McLaughlin while Pat’s prayed for the final whistle to end the misery, a long time since the Saints were so outclassed on home soil.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Anang; Scott (Coughlan 46, McCormack 83), Grivosti, Redmond, Bermingham; O’Reilly, Forrester; Burns (Owolabi 63), King (McClelland 63), Breslin; E Doyle.

Derry City – Maher; Toal, S McEleney, McJannet; Boyce (Lafferty 81), Dummigan, Patching (Coll 81), Smith, P McEleney (Thomson 68); Kavanagh (McLaughlin 68); McGonigle (Akintunde 76).

Ref – R Hennessy