Circus can’t keep bread off the table

There’s never a good time to flaunt a fur coat in public when the world knows you’re wearing socks with holes in the heels.

And when you have made it the habit of a lifetime, no one will believe you when you swear you’re wearing new ones, even if you have the receipt from Penneys to prove it.

So, inevitably, when the FAI talked up the prospects of Euro 2028 last week, they were wide open to the familiar charge of being all hat and no cattle. It long ago became a societal reflex to treat with cynicism nearly anything they promise, such is their institutional disrepute.

But maybe it is a reflex we ought to put on pause, for the moment at least, if only because the new regime in Abbotstown deserves a fair crack of the whip before we tar them with the same brush as the ancien regime. Lord knows they have inherited a catastrophically dysfunctional organisation. They have a monumental job of work on their hands to reform root and branch what is still, after all, an important public body in Irish life.

Someone has to do it. Roy Barrett as chairman has put his hand up to do it; the new directors likewise; the CEO Jonathan Hill too. Maybe they are ill-advised to go after a share of the Euro 2028 carnival, but it does not automatically mean that they are guilty of bad faith for so doing.

These projects, when they are first ballyhooed, usually come with plumes of hot air about the economic spin-offs, the tourism bonanza and the infrastructural legacy they will leave behind. It’s a traditional ritual at this stage: the old cost-benefit analysis which generally turns out to underestimate the cost and overestimate the benefit.

But this particular gig doesn’t, on first impression, seem to be especially hazardous in that regard. We’d probably be looking at eight or ten games, to be played at Croke Park and Lansdowne Road. England would be doing most of the heavy lifting anyway, with Scotland, Wales and maybe Belfast the other makeweights in this polygamous marriage of convenience.

Perhaps in this case, then, a better metric might be its estimated contribution to the gaiety of the nation. Obviously it’d take a different type of economist to measure that kind of spin-off. The purveyors of the dismal science might have to suck on a few jazz fags before getting out their calculators for that job.

But the early smoke signals from Uefa are apparently positive for this mooted bid from the Anglo-Celtic quarter of Europe. It would seemingly have a serious chance of landing the show.

Might we therefore end up feeling a bit silly if it comes to the neighbouring island and we are left looking at it from the outside, like Billy No-Mates, while they are making merry inside? In fact it would be nice to have a few happy tribes of football fans from various parts of Europe bringing their party to Dublin for a few weeks of summer. If nothing else, it would make a change from poor old Paddy always having to bring the crack to the continent. We’ve been doing that since Euro 88.

So, would it add to the aforementioned gaiety of the nation? Of course it would. Would it cost us an arm and a leg? Probably not. Therefore let us climb on board the bandwagon and, if it does get to dock in Dublin for a week or two, enjoy it while it lasts.

It was on Monday morning last that Jonathan Hill shared an online media conference with his colleagues from the England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland FAs. The long-shot bid for World Cup 2030, which had been floated 12 months earlier, was now officially bust, they said, but Euro 2028 would be a very desirable second prize.

Then on Monday evening he had to revert from talk of circuses to talk of our daily bread and butter. From the glamour and splendour of the Euro finals to the dreary steeples of the domestic game and all its woes. This is where Hill and his colleagues will earn their corn. So, in an hour-long presentation on the FAI’s YouTube channel they unveiled their strategic plan for 2022-2025.

Basically it aspires to making everything better: higher international rankings for the men’s and women’s senior national teams; same at the international underage grades; a top-30 Uefa ranking for the League of Ireland (currently 40th); an overhauled player pathway programme to develop the best of the emerging talent; a substantial increase in female playing numbers; an expanded women’s national league; a third division for the men’s league; a properly structured football pyramid from base to tip; financial stability; more money through bigger crowds, new sponsorship deals, government funding; rehabilitation of the FAI brand, including a new logo; a transformation of the country’s football facilities and general infrastructure.

Obviously this will be a generational project, not a three-year fix. Most if not all of these items will be on the agenda again for the strategic plan 2026-2029. Financing and facilities will continue to dominate the conversation.

On Tuesday morning Barrett and Hill faced the press. Barrett spent 25 years as managing director of Goodbody Stockbrokers. Like Hill, he was keen to reiterate that the FAI was pouring clear blue water between the present and its notorious past.

“We’ve put in a huge amount of change,” he said, “around the governance, running and operations of the organisation. There’s a massive amount of oversight on all aspects of performance and every item of significant expenditure, all of which is fed through the board. We take a clearly objective view, where we earn our money, where we spend it and what’s appropriate now and in the future.”

Unavoidably and tragically, their spending choices will be circumscribed for many years to come by the debt of circa €60m inherited from the last days of the Roman empire. This back-breaking millstone will somehow have to be reduced — ideally a large chunk of it might get written off somewhere down the line.

Nonetheless, Barrett accentuated the positive. “Funding will come. I think what we’ve tried to do is build trust from a low level. We think we’ve achieved that, we’ve financial stability . . . The investment will come.”

In a busy week, the 2022 League of Ireland season had its media launch on Wednesday. The first round of games will kick off next Friday. The long-standing tension between the LoI and the FAI is another item to be addressed on the latter’s daunting agenda. Predictably enough, the most vocal opposition to Euro 2028 came from within the League of Ireland lobby. As in, why should the FAI be allocating time and money to the circus when we are struggling to put bread on the table?

But there’s a thin enough line between being protective of what one cherishes, and being protectionist against anything that might threaten what one cherishes. For example, within League of Ireland culture there is a low-level but abiding hostility to the Premier League because the vast majority of football fans in this country support the latter and not the former. Some LoI devotees like to indulge in a type of inverted snobbery vis-à-vis the “bar-stoolers” who prefer Man U or Liverpool to St Pat’s or Shamrock Rovers. It is a kind of beleaguered cultural snobbery from the chap who likes to believe he has chosen virtue over populism.

In an ideal world everyone would flock to support their local team, the club that is rooted in their community. There’s no arguing with that; it is where the goodness is, the emotional connection, the social togetherness, the economic vitality. We are all in favour of that. But in an ideal world too it would be lovely for those of us in the ink trade if everyone bought newspapers every day instead of flocking online to exercise their freedom of choice there. But that day has gone and it ain’t coming back.

That same protectionist strain was also detectable last week when the Euro 2028 project was floated. Maybe if we could ban it from our shores altogether, the League of Ireland would be that little bit safer? The King Canute position.

It’s at times like last week that one wonders if the League of Ireland ever has anything else to offer but the poor mouth. And the hand out for money from the FAI, from the Government, from everyone but themselves.

The FAI has a hell of a lot more on its plate than the domestic leagues, important and all as they are. It is way past time that every LoI club and not just the enlightened few took control of its own destiny. The facilities at most of them remain the tenements of Irish sport.

Nothing will change until that is changed. “I think we’ve seen in other markets,” said Hill last week, “in particular England, where the transformation of facilities has led to a transformation in how the game has been seen and consumed by fans but also by broadcast and commercial partners.”

Indeed we saw precisely that transformation in this country 20 years ago when the new Croke Park arose out of the slum that was the old Croke Park.

The same stadium could end up in 2028 hosting games belonging to a sport which, infamously, the GAA diehards never wanted to be let in there in the first place. It was the wrong kind of football. And now, irony of ironies, it is the diehards in the League of Ireland who won’t want those games played there because it’s the wrong kind of football too.

Truly, as the man said, there’s nowt so queer as folk. But maybe, just maybe, it is not beyond the bounds of possibility to have a fur coat and a good pair of socks.