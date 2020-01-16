Ciarán Kelly swaps Pats for Bohs as Robbie McCourt makes move to Waterford

BOHEMIANS manager Keith Long says he has high hopes for young defender Ciarán Kelly after he completed his switch from St Patrick's Athletic.

Teenager Kelly broke through to the first team at Richmond Park last season but he now becomes the eighth player to leave the Saints since the end of last season, following the example of striker Glen McAuley in moving from Pat's to Bohs.

"We welcome Ciarán to the club. I believe he’s going to be a great addition to our squad. He’s young, he’s hungry and we are looking forward to working with him," says Long.

Meanwhile, Waterford have snapped up former Bohs man Robbie McCourt after a spell in non-league football. Dubliner McCourt quit Bohs before the end of the 2019 season in frustration at the lack of game time and hooked up with Tolka Rovers but is now back in the SSE Airtricity League, at the RSC.

“I’m delighted to get Robbie on board for the new season. He’s a great talent, who wants to to prove some people wrong. He’s a strong, young player who fits into what we are trying to achieve here. He has a real appetite to succeed here," says Blues boss Alan Reynolds.

