Cian Kavanagh gives Derry City the edge in Conference League qualifier

Derry City 2 KuPS 1

Derry City's Cian Kavanagh celebrates with team-mate Michael Duffy after scoring their side's second goal in their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying encounter. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Two second-half goals saw Derry City come from behind to stun Finnish side KuPS at the Brandywell.

Will Patching and Cian Kavanagh both struck to give Ruaidhri Higgins side the advantage ahead of next week’s second leg in Kuopio after an excellent performance from the home side throughout.

The Candystripes had their chances in the first half but they went in a goal down after Mark Connolly was penalised for handball and Axel Vidjeskog stepped up to send Brian Maher the wrong way from the spot.

KuPS were eager for a second goal, and it took a brilliant one-handed save from Maher to deny Tete Yengi, whose fierce drive was headed towards the top corner early in the second half.

Ruaidhri Higgins freshened his attack by sending on Paul McMullan, and the Scot had an immediate impact as his cross was met by a bullet header from Will Patching, the ball finding the corner of the net to make it 1-1, despite the best efforts of Johannes Kreidl.

Derry City roared at KuPS after they almost took the lead through another substitute, Cian Kavanagh, but Kreidl saved this time before Duffy’s follow up was blocked by Seth Saarinen.

Derry refused to let up and they turned the game on its head completely with a second goal on 79 minutes. A quick throw-in put Michael Duffy in behind and he hooked the ball over the head of Kreidl to set up Cian Kavanagh for an emphatic finish to stun the Finnish side.

The momentum stayed with Derry for the remainder of the game and Kreidl had to save his team twice in quick succession, first from Adam O’Reilly and then from Kavanagh.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, McJannet, Doherty, Dummigan, P McEleney (Diallo 84’), Patching (O’Reilly 85’); Duffy, McGonigle (C Kavanagh 70’), B Kavanagh (McMullan 62’).

KuPS: Kreidl, Miettinen, Hämäläinen, Toivomäki, Saarinen, Nissilä (Heinonen 88’), Oksanen, Vidjeskog (Bispo 73’), Tuominen Lampinen 68’), Yengi, Savolainen (Jervis 68’).

Ref: Robertas Valikonis (Lithuania).